JCC’s Holland Family Building

Last year, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo announced that it would be constructing a new building at its 787 Delaware Avenue location. Work on the project, known as the Holland Family Building, began this past July, after being approved by the City of Buffalo Preservation Board, and the Linwood Association. The development will feature a new 1800 square feet patio facing Linwood, and an indoor playground that will accommodate the needs of the JCC’s Early Childhood program. It is anticipated that when the building opens, it will service over 200 children, and their families.

“The growth of our program, due in part by the rapid growth of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, has given us the confidence to expand our facilities and provide state-of-the-art space for our children and members,” said JCC president Susan Freed-Oestreicher.

The multi-million dollar project will also see:

Additional work will reconfigure and modernize space for 40 additional infants and 20 additional after-school participants. Relocation into extensively renovated space will happen for group fitness classes, cycling, yoga and adult discussion groups.

New windows, HVAC systems, lobbies and entrances.

K1 Architecture is the architect and BRD Construction is the project manager.

Funding for the project was provided by the Nathan Benderson Family, Variety Club of Buffalo (for a fully accessible basketball and play space to be created from an under-used racquetball court), and others will be stepping up to the plate, including government sources, foundations, corporations and private individuals. The new building is expected to be completed by the start of the 2018 school year, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the construction of the international style building that currently resides at the corner of Delaware and Summer.

Construction images and renderings by JCC