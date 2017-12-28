Anyone who is familiar with the Infringement Festival, knows how important it is for the Buffalo arts community. The festival is considered one of Buffalo’s “Feats of Strength”, so why not pay respects to it by attending the upcoming Infringement Festivus!
The fundraiser is being held on Saturday, December 30, at Nietzsche’s. The venue is the perfect Allentown gathering spot to host such an event. The following performers/Festivus activities will be offered up:
- Anal Pudding (band, not activity)
- Burlesquivus
- The Sofa Kings
- Tina Panic Noise
- Andrew Polycoder
- Paul Sottnik
- Able Footing
- Poetry by Ed Gomez
- Visuals by Scantron
- Feats of Strength
- Airing Of Grievances
This is a Festivus that you won’t want to miss! Come join the Infringement crew, as they celebrate this wacky Seinfeld-esque holiday occasion, while paying tribute to Buffalo’s art scene.
Infringement Festivus!
Saturday, December 30, 2017
9 PM – 2 AM
$5
21+
Nietzsche’s | 248 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201