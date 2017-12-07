Holiday Vegan Cookie Exchange @ The Rogue Cellar

Everyone loves cookies, at least for the most part. Some people love super sugary cookies, or cookies with anise… cookies come in all sizes, and shapes, and flavors. They even come in vegan varieties! Yes, with the ever increasing number of vegans on this planet, vegan cooking are becoming all the rage. But that doesn’t mean that you can find vegan cookies as readily as you can find traditional cookies. And that’s unfortunate, because vegan cookies can be just as delicious as any other cookie on the shelf.
In order to show just how yummy vegan cookies can be, The Rogue Cellar is promoting a Holiday Vegan Cookie Exchange. The cookie exchange event is not just a good way to sample cookies, and learn new recipes, there’s also a charitable component. Funds raised at the event will benefit area food pantries, thanks to the kind-hearted nature of Annie Krause, owner of The Rogue Cellar.
“I’ll be hosting a regular holiday cookie exchange, but all the cookies need to be vegan (no animal products such as honey, dairy, or eggs),” said Annie. “Participants need to bring 3 dozen of one of their favorite cookies, along with copies of their recipe to share. The cookies that people bring will be put on a table with a tag saying what they are, and the recipes go on another table. Participants then take a container and walk around the table, and pick one or two cookies from each batch and they end up with a collection of different kinds of vegan cookies to take home to enjoy. The recipes are stacked and stapled so people can try baking them later on. The event is one if those when you arrive it’s fairly self explanatory, see it to believe kind of experiences. The fee is $10, with half of the fee going to purchase vegan food to be donated to area food pantries. There will be fresh hot mulled cider too.”
The Holiday Vegan Cookie Exchange runs from 11am to 12/1pm in the kitchen of The Rogue Cellar inside the Horsefeathers building. Guests will enter through the side door. There will be signage pointing out where to go. Also, be sure to swing by Rogue Cellar’s stand at the Horsefeathers Saturday Winter Market, on that same day, inside the same building (10 AM – 2 PM).
To learn more about The Rogue Cellar and where you can find Annie’s products, visit The Rogue Cellar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
The Rogue Cellar | 346 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
BRO recently featured The Rogue Cellar (learn more).