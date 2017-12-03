Hertel Liquor Library, a variety of spirits and convenience all from your pet friendly neighborhood liquor store

Sometimes shopping can be overwhelming. Between after work rush hour traffic and making decisions on what to buy when there are hundreds of options, it’s not an easy task. Hertel Liquor Library has the solution to all of that chaos. Looking for a wine to go with dinner? But, tannins and aromas have you confused? From pairings to tastings — they have what you need and know how to help.

Coming up on their 1 year mark, the Hertel Liquor Library has given Hertel avenue and North Buffalo something new and convenient. With ample parking, it’s easy to stop by after work and avoid that city rush hour. The new Lexington Co-op location is conveniently located across the street, so you can take care of your grocery shopping, too. Amazingly, Hertel Liquor Library even has a receipt redemption program that offers customers a 10 percent discount when you present your receipt from Lexington Co-op; a very dangerous duo.

This isn’t your average liquor store, it’s an experience. Tony Ferro, store manager, is on a first name basis with most of his customers. People even stop in just to say hi. Customer service is an understatement for them.

“I love this place. It’s conveniently on my way home from work and I don’t have to worry about finding street parking” customer Cindi Dinatale said.

From wines to speciality whiskeys– they have a lot to choose from.

“We like to carry things that are unique, local, organic, while also catering to the basics,” Tony said. “We really care about our customers and our community, that’s why we try to carry items that appease everyone.” Whether you’re kosher or vegan, we have something for everyone. “We have a big Jewish community so we carry a lot of kosher wines,” he said. They bring thoughtfulness and creativity to the beverage industry and they’re pet friendly! Tony has treats behind the counter for your furry friends, so they can have just as much fun shopping with you.

In terms of locality and uniqueness, they have some eye catching spirits and wines that you might not know about. From hot pepper honey wines to coffee liquors, the variety is exciting. Tony suggests Misunderstood’s Ginger Spiced Whiskey, or a whimsically named brand called, “Dumbass Whiskey.” They also carry local spirits like Lockhouse, One Foot Cock, Uncle Jumbo’s, Black Button, and more. Like to drink organic? They have a variety to choose from. Tony is knowledgeable about the items he’s selling and will work with you and your tastebuds.

One distinct aspect of the store is their event room where they hold tastings and reserved parties. The public tastings can be found on their Facebook event calendar or their website. “We’ve held many events and tastings,” Tony said. “We’ve hosted book club gatherings, wellness workshops and even yoga classes.” The private room is free to book, just give them a call, and they’ll help you set it up!

With holiday parties around the corner, checkout Hertel Liquor Library and find the perfect gift to spice up those seasonal drinks!

Hertel Liquor Library

1673 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.768.3669

Open: Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 9:00 p.m.

Photo Gallery:

Gift Categories:

✔ Edible

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

This article is part of Buffalo Rising’s 2017 Gift Guide series. Articles in this series will be published daily starting on Black Friday, November 24 and run through December 3, 2017. This year the series features 20 new and established Buffalo businesses, click here to read the related articles. With this series, we hope to promote the unique products and services available in our city to those seeking the best gifts for family and friends. This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and the retail partners included in our Gift Guide. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.