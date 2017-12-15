When the snow starts falling, the winter broomball leagues heats up. Per usual, Canalside Buffalo and Healthy Buffalo are teaming up to bring fast paced broomball to the waterfront. In this league, no skates are needed, although the games do take place on Canalside’s reconditioned ice rinks.

This is the first year that Healthy Buffalo is introducing multiple skill levels, so that everyone has a chance to play and have a good time. From beginners to experts, everyone is invited to join in on the fun. There is a recreational division for those who are new to the sport, and then there’s a competitive division for those who are practiced hands. Healthy Buffalo also ensures that there are online stats, pictures, videos, awards, and even hooded sweatshirts.

“Broomball is a recreational ice game originating in Canada (also contested as being Swedish) and played in certain other countries. It is played in a hockey rink, either indoors or outdoors, depending on climate and location. Broomball is popular in the Canadian province of Manitoba, where St.Claude and Haywood are the Broomball Capitals of the World. In a game of broomball there are two teams, each consisting of six players: a goaltender and five others. The object of the game is to score more goals than the opponent. Goals are scored by hitting the ball into the opponent’s net using the broom. Tactics and plays are similar to those used in sports such as ice hockey, roller hockey and floorball. Players hit a small ball around the ice with a stick called a ‘broom.’ The broom has a wooden shaft and has a rubber-molded triangular head similar in shape to that of a regular broom (or, originally, an actual corn broom with the bristles either cut off or covered with tape). Players wear their regular street shoes or boots instead of skates, and the ice is prepared in such a way that it is smooth and dry to improve traction.” – Healthy Buffalo

Healthy Buffalo Co-Ed Broomball at Canalside

League starts Monday, December 18, and continues every Monday until March 5, 2018. Games start at 6:30pm. Men and women 18+.

6-on-6 Co-Ed Broomball League (Min. 2 female players on ice at all times). Helmets required.

