Half & Half, everyday comforts made unique

New Half & Half owners, Jennifer and Kilby Bronstein, have brought a different flair to a local boutique. “We saw how Buffalo was changing and we wanted to be a part of that,” co-owners said. Recently remodeled, the store’s expansion allowed for owners to broaden their vision in fashion and retail. Now carrying men’s clothing and home decor, Half & Half offers the perfect unique gift for just about anyone.
Half & Half produces their own line of clothing and also carries lines by local artists and designers. “We want to be unique and think outside of the box,” Jennifer said. “We try our best to carry items you can’t find anywhere else.” Their diverse collection gives you a lot to choose from. Having trouble deciding which jacket, pant or blouse is right for you? Half & Half is happy to help you.
The attire caters to all ages and occasions. With jewelry, the right pair of shoes and other accessories, that everyday piece can be dressed up for any event. Store employees will help customers with styling too. “We want you to look good and feel good,” Kilby Bronstein said. “We take it personally here, we get to know our customers and their stories.”
With a constant influx of new attire, the store is always bringing in new styles and collections from brands like Scotch + Soda, , Just Black Denim, Dolce Vita Shoes and many more. From fur vests to velvet pants, their attire feels good too. My personal favorite, the dylan stadium pullover, is something to melt over. It’s soft, polyester faux fur material is the perfect cozy gift to get through winter.
Whether you’re shopping for a party dress or looking to redecorate your room, Half & Half has something for you and your loved ones. Their collection of Lothantique candles, soaps and creams match easy and smell amazing in any bathroom. Their colorful and intricately designed home decor will give any room the right pop. Quality tablecloths and napkins will spruce up the dining room while their bed sets and pillows will bring an extra element to your personal space. Half & Half also has options for men. They offer casual and comfortable flannels, sweaters, shirts, and accessories that are easy to pair with just about anything.
Half & Half is the boutique where you can do your shopping, while also finding a gift that is unique and accommodating to any style. With affordable prices, it’s easy to find that stylish outfit. Looking for something small? Check out their candles, accessories and decor! Jennifer and Kilby Bronstein are excited to shop with you this Holiday Season and help you find find something perfect.
Half & Half Boutique
1088 Elmwood Ave | Buffalo, NY | Facebook
t: 716.239.1652
Open: Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.
