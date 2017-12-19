GObike Buffalo’s 3rd Annual Solstice Soirée

It’s time to celebrate the bike season in Buffalo, which, for the most part, never ends. That’s because cycling has become such a part of so many people’s lives. And we owe a lot of thanks to those who continue to trailblaze the way. Folks like GObike Buffalo. The organization has been waving the “bike flag” for years, and as a result we have more bike lanes, bike racks, and even cyclists. GObike Buffalo’s founders were the ones that brought the term “bike friendly” to Buffalo, as well as “sharrow”, “cycle track”… the list goes on.
“2017 has been a big year for Buffalo, and a big year for biking. From a stabilizing population and new development throughout the city, to thriving bicycle groups, clubs and rides; from the City of Buffalo being proactive with new bike and pedestrian projects to pop-up bike lanes and crosswalks…” – GObike Buffalo
For the third year in a row, GObike Buffalo is hosting its Solstice Soirée, and you’re invited to attend. The event is being held at the beautiful 500 Seneca building.
“Come hang out with us on Wednesday night–meet and greet, enjoy some Flying Bison Brewing Company beer or perhaps some wine and vote for Cyclist of the Year! Our nominees are: Damon Kimbrough, Alex Davies and Jeffrey McMillan.” – GObike Buffalo
3rd Annual Solstice Soirée
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
6 PM – 9:30 PM
Atrium of the 500 Seneca Building, Buffalo, NY 14204-1927
Food, drinks, awards and a party!
Complimentary light fare, and options available for purchase from Ashker’s Juice Bar – Bistro – Gallery.
Cash bar with beer provided by Flying Bison Brewing Company.
Silent auction for some great items and gift certificates
Merch for some last-minute holiday shopping
DJ spinning tunes
Entry is by donation, so pay what you can…