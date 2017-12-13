From A Russian with Buffalove: Zamir Vodka Pairing

I’m a big fan of beer. Especially local micro brews. Unfortunately, the older I get, the more ‘beer’ wants to stick around the belly. Not being a fan of a beer belly, six months ago I decided that I would try vodka and sodas when I went out for dinner, or out on the town. Being a beer drinker most of my life, it was a hard pill to swallow, but I found that there were a few vodkas on the market that supported Buffalo, and tasted great. That made it a lot easier for me to make the partial transition.

One such vodka company is owned by Zamir Gotta, Anthony Bourdain’s Russian sidekick – the spirit is called Zamir Vodka. After traveling to Buffalo together for an episode of “No Reservations – Rust Belt Addition” in 2009, Zamir caught the Buffalo bug and decided to call the city “home” (see backstory).

Join Hotel Henry and Zamir Gotta of Zamir Vodka to celebrate peacemaking through vodka at ‘From Russia with Buffalove.’ His name in Russian translates to ‘I am for peace’.

Since that time, Zamir has been busy producing, marketing and selling his vodka, while hosting various pop-ups around town. He has also been stealthily waiting for the right moment to open a Russian Spy Bar here in Buffalo, but that’s another story for another day. In the meantime, Zamir is planning a vodka soirée at The Hotel Henry called “From Russia with Buffalove: Zamir Vodka Pairing”. The vodka, distilled regionally at the Honeoye Falls Distillery, will be paired with a Russian inspired menu, with the intent to bring peace to the world through fine food and drink. The Russian inspired menu at 100 Acres at Hotel Henry is being dreamed up by Chef Alex Armstrong.

First Course: Pickled Vegetables, Fruits, and Fish

Second Course: Cured Salmon, Smoked Crème Fraîche, Rye and Mustard

Third Course: “Borscht” Pot Roast, Beet Jus, Fresh Horseradish

Fourth Course: Honey Roll, Marscapone, Filo

Along with the food and drink, the pairing will also include “customary Russian toasts and whimsical tales with Zamir himself.” This vodka pairing dinner is going to be a real treat, Buffalo.

Side note: If you own a local bar or restaurant, and you’re not stocking local spirits, you’re missing the boat. It’s so important to support the local guys and gals who are producing quality spirits in the region. Keep your money circulating in Buffalo and NYS. Similarly, vodka drinkers, support the establishments that are supporting the locals. If you want to find out where you can get a Zamir Vodka drink around town, or pick up a bottle, click here.

Monday, December 18, 2017

6 PM – 9 PM

Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center | 444 Forest Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14213

Tickets are $40 | Eventbrite

See Facebook event