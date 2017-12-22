Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Free Kid’s Yoga with Start With Sleep

Kids are naturally not calm. They are bundles of energy, with minds that never turn “off”. These days there is a new train of thought that high energy kids, or kids in general, should be exposed to a number of alternative calming practices, some of which they will carry with them throughout their entire lives.

Take yoga for example. Who says that yoga is just for adults? There is no age limit for yoga – the meditative healing practice is for the young, as well as the old. But it’s kind of hard finding yoga classes for kids, because group sessions are geared towards the nature of the group…. of course. If the class is comprised of kids, then the instructor must know how to adjust the lessons.

“Restorative Yoga is a great tool to help your little one quiet their mind and connect with their bodies. Your child will learn how to harness his or her own energy and emotions to create positive experiences.” – Start With Sleep

Free kids classes are offered on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

The next class is Saturday, January 20, 2018

2 PM – 2:30 PM

Start With Sleep | 1211 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216

