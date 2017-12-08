Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Forest Bathing @ Reinstein Woods

1 Comment

Forest Bathing. It’s a thing. But not exactly what you’re thinking. Forest Bathing is a hot new Western trend that is based on the ancient practice of shinrin-yoku. It’s essentially a meditative walk through the woods, that helps to ease the stresses of life. By taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of the forest, people are able to decompress in ways that they are not able to in urban environments.

So many of us have lost touch with nature, which is unfortunate. Nature has the ability to restore our spirits, our minds, and our bodies. Forest Bathing is considered essential because it breaks us away from our phones, our computers, and other things that weigh us down throughout the course of a day. 

It’s time to breathe. Get relaxed. Open your eyes to the nature. It’s time to try Forest Bathing at Reinstein Woods.

Forest Bathing @ Reinstein Woods

Saturday, December 9, 2017

93 Honorine Drive | Depew, New York 14043

10am to 11:30am

Registration required; call 716-683-5959

Photo: Reinstein Woods

  • breckenridge

    Registering for a walk through the woods with a group seems like the opposite of what a peaceful walk through the woods, by yourself, should be like.