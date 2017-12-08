Experience “the power of music” this season with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Attending any of the holiday concerts produced by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is for many WNYers an annual tradition, and is sure to get you and your loved ones into the spirit of the season. As a child, I remember the anticipation of attending the BPO holiday concerts. Wearing a holiday dress purchased from Jenss Department Store, we’d pile into the family car and head to Kleinhans Music Hall. Each year, I looked forward to my favorite song, “Jingle Bells.” As the orchestra prepared to play, my eyes would scan the percussion section, waiting for those beautiful bells. The sound was pure magic in the acoustically perfect music hall.

But wouldn’t it be nice to have that special feeling all year long? For me, what makes the holidays special is time spent with family and friends. There’s truly no better gift than time spent together – so, consider treating yourself and your loved ones to an evening with the world-renowned BPO.

Every concert is special, so you really can’t pick wrong. The Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra presents more than 100 concerts each year under the leadership of music director JoAnn Falletta. However, if you are unsure, or not familiar with classical music, below are just a few recommendations:

Coming up soon is “Bolero!” on January 12 and 13: Principal Cellist Roman Mekinulov dazzles with Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto No. 1 in a French-inflected program that culminates in a little “Latin twist,” with Ravel’s Bolero. The program will be conducted by JoAnn, and feature the BPO’s principal Cellist, Roman Mekinulov – this is guaranteed to be one sizzling night.

Next up, “The Music of the Doors” on January 19, where the BPO, a full rock band, and Randy Jackson’s amazing vocals combine to capture The Doors’ unusual mix of rock and blues. Featuring all the hits, including Touch Me, Riders on the Storm, and Light My Fire, as well as some hidden treasures. Conducted by Brent Havens.

Take the kids to “Peter and the Wolf” on March 4. One of my all-time favorite classical pieces and a great way to introduce children to classical music. It’s actually one of the most famous musical tales in the world. Close-up video of the orchestra will bring each instrument into focus as they represent the characters in this exciting story of Peter and his adventures. The cat represented by a clarinet is my personal favorite.

Bringing the passion and the drama will be “Carmina Burana,” on May 12 and 13. Experience the power of Orff’s Carmina Burana, which has been used in numerous movie and television scores, live with full orchestra and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus! The concert will also feature Jaakko Kuusisto’s brand-new trumpet concerto, performed by BPO Principal Trumpet Alex Jokipii. JoAnn Falletta leads this unforgettable musical experience.

In addition, from June 6-9, 2018 the BPO hosts, “JoAnn’s International Guitar Concerto Competition.” It’s widely known by classical music lovers, and people travel in to Buffalo from all over the world to compete.

With so many great concerts to choose from gift certificates are an easy way to let someone pick the concert of their choice. You can also purchase Flex Passes that come in packets of 8, 10, and 12 tickets, and can be exchanged for any concerts. Use them all at once to take 10 people to one concert, or one/two at a time to see several concerts throughout the season.

Also, CDs still make great stocking stuffers, or better yet send a few out to colleagues with a handmade card as a small token of your appreciation for their business. There are over 40 different CDs to choose from.

With such a range of gift-giving options from individual concerts, to CDs, to the ability to purchase Flex passes there is truly something for everyone. Start a new tradition this holiday season, or keep one going!

Take a loved one out for an unforgettable evening and enjoy Buffalo’s own world-renowned orchestra.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

3 Symphony Circle | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

Kleinhans Music Hall Box Office: (716) 885-5000

Open: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturdays with events, 9:00 a.m. – intermission of the event; Saturdays without events, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Sundays with events, 12:00 PM – intermission of the event; Sundays without events, Closed. These hours are subject to change. Please email boxoffice@bpo.org or call (716) 885-5000 option 1 for the most up-to-date information

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

This article is part of Buffalo Rising’s 2017 Gift Guide series. Articles in this series will be published daily starting on Black Friday, November 24 and run through December 3, 2017. This year the series features 20 new and established Buffalo businesses, click here to read the related articles. With this series, we hope to promote the unique products and services available in our city to those seeking the best gifts for family and friends. This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and the retail partners included in our Gift Guide. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.