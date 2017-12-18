ECMC Unveils Renderings of New Russell J. Salvatore Atrium Entrance

Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMCC) has unveiled its plans for its new Russell J. Salvatore Atrium. It was on Valentine’s Day of 2017 that ECMCC announced that Salvatore had made a significant donation of $1 million to the hospital’s Trauma Center/Emergency Department capital campaign. Work on the hospital’s new main entrance is anticipated to begin in spring of 2018.

“I know personally what a remarkable hospital ECMC is, with the most talented and dedicated doctors, nurses and support staff,” said Salvatore. “This new entrance to the hospital, which I am very proud to support, will provide an inspiring and welcoming environment to everyone who enters. As our community’s regional hospital, providing quality, life-saving care to all, the new Russell J. Salvatore Atrium will contribute positively to each patient’s experience at ECMC.”

“We are honored and very grateful to Russell Salvatore for his generosity and support of ECMC and on behalf of my fellow Board of Directors at ECMCC we thank him for his continuing kindness toward our staff and the patients they serve,” added ECMCC Chair Sharon L. Hanson. “This new main entrance to ECMC will serve as a warm and welcoming area for everyone who enters the hospital. It is a truly beautiful expression of Russell Salvatore’s remarkable love and appreciation for ECMC.”

To date, contributions to the capital campaign have tallied over $7 million, which will allow the hospital to move forward with the building of a new state-of-the-art Trauma Center/Emergency Department, along with the new entranceway (renderings shown here).

ECMC’s new, state-of-the-art Trauma Center/Emergency Department will continue its mission by:

Expanding the health care delivery system’s capacity to serve patients that require emergency medical attention

Serving as a referral source for other area hospitals to transfer patients that require specialized emergency care

Advancing ECMC’s engagement and investment in the City of Buffalo’s Delevan-Grider Corridor

Building on ECMC’s growing and dynamic relationship with the State University of New York at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Kaleida Health System

“As we have said many times in the past due to his extraordinary support and kindness, the ECMC Foundation and its Capital Campaign Committee are both humbled and tremendously appreciative of Russell Salvatore’s commitment to the mission of our hospital,” said ECMC Foundation Chair Jonathan Dandes. “He is truly one of WNY’s iconic community leaders and he demonstrates regularly his unwavering support of institutions like ECMC that make such a positive difference in the lives of our region’s residents. Thanks again to his generosity, the new Russell J. Salvatore Atrium will provide a very beautiful and inviting entrance into ECMC.”

“Our ECMC family knows well the philanthropy and strong support Russell Salvatore has repeatedly provided to the hospital,” said ECMCC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., Ph.D. “He continues to be a strong advocate of the life-saving care our thousands of caregivers provide every day to the patients they serve and Russell Salvatore, with this remarkable donation that will literally change the face of ECMC, reminds us all just how special he is for our entire community. Words are not enough to properly express our gratitude, but our doctors, nurses and support staff, along with the patients they serve and our entire community will always cherish Russell Salvatore for what he has done for ECMC.”