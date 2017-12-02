Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

On Saturday, December 2, starting at 5pm, the annual Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza. This family friendly event marks the official opening of the free ice-skating season in Downtown Buffalo. Visitors can expect a visit from Santa (6:15 pm to 8:00 pm), as well as the lighting of the tree, and a fireworks display. Children will enjoy skating, holiday gifts, and amusement rides. It’s a magical holiday show that attracts hundreds of people to witness the festivities.

People can bring their own skates, and skate for free, or rent them at the rink. This year’s grand celebration is brought to you by Five Star Bank. At 6pm, Buffalo Place representatives and local officials will commence with the countdown to the tree lighting, which is something that you don’t want to miss! Take the Metro Rail, and roll right into the event. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, and watch the skaters as they whiz by. If you’ve been looking for a reason to get into the holiday mood, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

