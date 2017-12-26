Down They Go!

Demolition has begun at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues. Eleven structures are being taken down to prepare the site for a mixed-use building by Chason Affinity Companies. Apollo Dismantling started work this morning after an Appellate Court threw out a last-ditch attempt to block the project last week.
The demolition will ultimately make way for 40 condominium units, including seven walk-up townhomes and 33 one and two-story condominiums, indoor parking, and retail space.
Carmina Wood Morris is project architect. Construction is expected to begin early in the new year and be complete in the spring of 2019.