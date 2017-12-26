Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Down They Go!

29 Comments

Demolition has begun at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues. Eleven structures are being taken down to prepare the site for a mixed-use building by Chason Affinity Companies. Apollo Dismantling started work this morning after an Appellate Court threw out a last-ditch attempt to block the project last week.

The demolition will ultimately make way for 40 condominium units, including seven walk-up townhomes and 33 one and two-story condominiums, indoor parking, and retail space.

Carmina Wood Morris is project architect. Construction is expected to begin early in the new year and be complete in the spring of 2019.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • brian baker

    *raises a pint* Here’s to Home of the Hits and the other long term or long gone quirky businesses. The memories remain…

  • InformedOne

    Change is the only constant… it should be a great project and help to bridge the gap between the Richardson Complex and assets on Elmwood.

    • OldFirstWard

      The Richardson Complex was constructed on open land about 150 years ago in an area filled with ravines and woods. It survives because it’s first generation organic architecture and because history and preservation matter. There is no gap to be filled, but there should be a moat to keep the progressives out.

      • mojemd01

        If you look at the Richardson long range plan they call for adding infill buildings along Elmwood so they must think there is a gap….

  • BuffaloB

    Elmwood is Over

  • OldFirstWard

    The sterilization of the Elmwood Village has begun. It’s sad to see this site glorify the destruction of a neighborhood street and community. It’s a horrible development, so bad the National Register of Historic Places should remove the Elmwood Village north from the list. This project brings absolutely nothing to the street, except more cars and garbage totes.

    • Matt

      Lol this is a pathetic comment …. Elmwood like Hertel, Delaware Ave, needs to keep progressing and evolving.

      This elmwood project is amazing and a good for elmwood. It actually shouldve been a bigger project.

      The new projects that have recently finished look amazing and have brought new retail and nice restaurants.

      Older people dont like progress …. if you dont like it. Move to Florida.

  • A-BuffalLover

    About time. Obstuctionists are probably still whining about their lawsuit, but otherwise this will be a well received project.

    • OldFirstWard

      They’re called preservationists. But if it pleases your sarcasm, I would rather be considered an obstructionist than a destructionist.

      • A-BuffalLover

        I have tons of respect for preservationists. The Richardson and Lafayette hotel. Those are preservation projects. The people opposing this via an appeal after they lost every step of the way are not preservationist. They give real preservationist a bad name.

        They are obstructionists.

      • Doug Jones

        OldFirstWart. Then you should have purchased these buildings and renovated them.

    • Mark Mitschow

      Buffalo is filled with architectural gems, many of which were saved due to the tireless efforts of preservationists. God bless them for that. Unfortunately, sometimes the preservationists forget that the city is not a museum, that not every rock our ancestors ever peed on must or should be preserved, and that sometimes new developments are much better than the stuff they replaced. This is one of those cases……

  • Marco

    That corner already looks 1,000 percent better than last week or the last 20 years for that matter

  • Doug Jones

    Here come the armchair architects telling us how the character of the neighborhood is lost forever. Its time to move forward Buffalo. Let the past die

  • Gray McDowell

    Good bye Home of the Hits. That’s where I discovered my favorite band, the Replacements, 30 years ago. Thank you cool record store worker wherever you are now. Good things all come to an end and this is a good project. Pour a little out in respect and keep moving forward Buffalo.

  • EZ Liv’in

    At least they are going to be condos. Not more ” Luxury market rate appartments”.

  • Mark Mitschow

    Excellent! The buildings coming down were run down dumps when I bought used records there in the 1970’s and time has not made them better. The condo project that replaces them will be a massive improvement…… 🙂

  • Jeff H.

    In my view, there is equal merit to development and preservationism. Buffalo stands in a position to show how cooperation and compromise can be harnessed to build a better city and community. Each side, however, needs to be willing to work together.

    In my view, developers need to be conscious of a neighborhood’s people and character. They should serious considered community concerns and work with community leaders to find common ground. Change and development is necessary for revitalization, but it can be done amicably.

    On the other hand, preservationists need to admit that not all of Buffalo’s current buildings should be saved. The past few decades of economic stagnation has left the city with too many deteriorating buildings; many beyond repair. More, many of them are rather unremarkable. I think preservation efforts should be focused on specific, empirically and aesthetically considered areas that are historically remarkable, represent a unique architectural achievement, and/or represent focal points in the community. Not everything needs to be saved, and frankly, a lot of it shouldn’t be.

    I am for the new project because I think the row of buildings being demolished represents the latter group of buildings. They were old, decrepit structures. No one in the community was willing to buy and refurbish them. They aren’t unique architectural gems. If nothing happened here the city would likely have had to come and tear them down anyway.

    Personally, I think this project has the potential to breath new life into the area, support the businesses that surround it, and maybe, just maybe, help Buffalo reach her potential. So I agree with Brian, lets raise a pint to the memory these places, and lets raise another to a new chapter for North Elmwood and Buffalo as a whole.

    • OldFirstWard

      “They were old, decrepit structures. No one in the community was willing to buy and refurbish them. They aren’t unique architectural gems.”

      Typical progressive mentality. Make a feeble attempt to rationalize a demolition with total unsubstantiated rubbish and cliches, while trying to lecture preservationists to cover for your lack of knowledge on historic preservation. For the sake of brevity you could have just said “I’m offended” because you really don’t have a clue what you’re talking about.

      • Doug Jones

        OldFirstWart. Then you should have purchased these houses and renovated them. They have all been for sale in recent years.

    • scarmina

      Well said.

      As a Principal of the design team of this project, which has won 7 Preservation League of New York Awards for “Preservation” we studied, discussed and lobbied each other in house to decide whether we thought these buildings were in ANY WAY historic or even just important. To a person there was not one in a firm of 28 who thought they were worth or capable of saving.

      Preservation by definition is not an excuse to save every structure regardless of historic value as this would cheapen what we “should” be saving. With all due respect my First Ward friend, your emotions are deciding your course of conduct instead of common sense.

      This is my last post of 2017.

      Be safe and have a Happy New Year everyone!

      • Ivan Putski Jr

        a “Principal” of the design team thinks moving forward with demolishing the old and building the new is the correct course of action for this block? shocking.. Let me guess, your mechanic thinks its in your best interest to pay him to check your brakes twice a year too. Historical importance of buildings doesn’t always play a role in the fabric and character of a neighborhood. There were hundreds of houses that got demolished to build the Kensington Expressway. Not many were of historical value but removing them for “progress” sake changed that neighborhood forever…Can’t wait for the new Ruth Chris steakhouse destined for EV

        • scarmina

          Nice try.

        • Captain Picard

          Blow me.

  • LuckyCloverMan

    January 29, 2009, 7:45 pm
    Hans Mobius Sells Elmwood/Forest Properties
    • 1109-1121 Elmwood and 607 Forest: $1.1 million from Hans Mobius
    • 1101 Elmwood: $200,000 from Patrick Coleman
    • 1095 Elmwood: $300,000 from Horizon Buffalo Portfolio
    • 605 Forest: $260,000 from Georgeiadis Pano
    In November 2008, Affinity Elmwood purchased 1105 Elmwood for $200,000.

    It has been almost a decade since 2008.

    I don’t know I should be happy or be sad for Elmwood village.

  • mediumriser

    Glad to see them gone.

  • BlackRockLifer

    I haven’t followed this one closely but both sides have a case. This development will be positive for the city and Elmwood businesses but maybe not for those living in close proximity. The old homes that were demolished were not significant architecturally but were good examples of the period. Although they suffered from years of neglect they were still salvageable and if restored would have been quite attractive. The bohemian flavor that Elmwood once had has been pretty much gentrified out but this was a remnant of that era and did define the north end of the strip.
    The new build is a decent design and will add tax revenue, construction jobs and new residents. It will also modernize the look of the north end and maybe even attract more investment along Forest towards Grant. The project overall is probably a net positive for Buffalo in my opinion but not without some loss.

    • mojemd01

      Well said