Do you have a twin? Buffalo techies aim to find out.

Buffalonians are getting pretty creative these days. Take Stephanie Bakowski for example, who, along with Daniel Bremiller, has come up with a website that allows people to search for people that closely resemble each other. Both Stephanie and Daniel attended University at Buffalo. From there, they set out to create an easy to use program that would allow anyone to effortlessly search for others that shared their resemblances.
“Did you know that everyone in the world is said to have six lookalikes in the world?” asked Stephanie, who studied web design at UB. Now anyone can track down those lookalikes, easily enough, thanks to facial recognition software that Daniel came up with, thanks to his background in the field of computer science.
Users upload their photo and their face is analyzed with facial detection technology (it detects 110 points on the face). Then the photo is compared to thousands of user submitted photos from around the world in their database. After being compared, users get their top 100 results/matches and have the option to share results on Facebook with friends and family.
Stephanie and Daniel launched TwinFinders.com this past November, and are anticipating that it will become a big hit with people who are curious about finding others that share similar appearances. After all, humans are naturally curious about these types of things. Now all a person has to do us upload an image, and sit back to see who there doppelgängers are. So what are you waiting for Buffalo, let’s go see who our spitting images are.