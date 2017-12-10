Dessert Extravaganza Pop-Up @ Market Arcade

Let’s face it, there is no better time of year for dessert lovers than the holidays. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, it’s time to splurge. Cookies, pies, chocolates… it’s all fair game when it comes to enjoying the sweetest of sweets.
On Saturday, December 16, the Market Arcade atrium will be transformed into a sugary winter wonterland, as the Shops at Market Arcade will be promoting a holiday Dessert Extravaganza Pop-Up. The pop-up will featuring a wide array of sweets and desserts from local bakers Oh My Goodies Cakery, Lyons Comfort Food, and Whimsy Confections. The first 100 people to arrive on that day (starting at 11am) will receive a free donut from Paula’s Donuts!
The Market Arcade is seven stores, six restaurants, three floors of galleries, a workout center and more all under one roof!
The holiday event will also provide some Winter Wonderland photo-fun with Lyonsphotography. The Market Arcade is the place to be on Saturday, December 16, from 11am to 5pm. Browse the shops, score some sugary treats, and enjoy all that Main Street has to offer in Downtown Buffalo.
