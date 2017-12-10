Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Dessert Extravaganza Pop-Up @ Market Arcade

0 Comments

Let’s face it, there is no better time of year for dessert lovers than the holidays. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, it’s time to splurge. Cookies, pies, chocolates… it’s all fair game when it comes to enjoying the sweetest of sweets.

On Saturday, December 16, the Market Arcade atrium will be transformed into a sugary winter wonterland, as the Shops at Market Arcade will be promoting a holiday Dessert Extravaganza Pop-Up. The pop-up will featuring a wide array of sweets and desserts from local bakers Oh My Goodies CakeryLyons Comfort Food, and Whimsy ConfectionsThe first 100 people to arrive on that day (starting at 11am) will receive a free donut from Paula’s Donuts!

The Market Arcade is seven stores, six restaurants, three floors of galleries, a workout center and more all under one roof!

The holiday event will also provide some Winter Wonderland photo-fun with Lyonsphotography. The Market Arcade is the place to be on Saturday, December 16, from 11am to 5pm. Browse the shops, score some sugary treats, and enjoy all that Main Street has to offer in Downtown Buffalo.

Dessert Extravaganza Pop-Up @ Market Arcade

Saturday, December 16, 2017

11 AM – 5 PM

Shops at Market Arcade | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is ‘queenseyes’ – Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world’s largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments