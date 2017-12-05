Demo Watch: 1820 Elmwood Avenue

This is one Elmwood Avenue demolition that most people can get behind. Uniland Development Company was granted an emergency demolition permit to remove a vacant and condemned building at 1820 Elmwood Avenue starting today. The building, near the Elmwood-Hertel intersection, is part of an assemblage of properties Uniland intends to develop for a mix of uses.
The Dow building is a one-story brick and steel industrial structure on nearly two acres. It sustained a fire in April of 2015 and has sat vacant since the previous owner removed the damaged part of the building two years ago. Uniland acquired the property in October as part of a nine-acre deal stretching north to 1934 Elmwood Avenue. The City of Buffalo recently condemned the building and issued the demo permit.
An asbestos remeditation and excavation team from Empire Building Diagnostics will be on-site today. Concrete and steel will be removed and recycled off-site while asbestos-containing materials will be properly disposed of by licensed professionals. The site should be cleared within two weeks.
“We are securing the site to make it safer and cleaner for the neighborhood,” said Michael Montante, Uniland vice president. “This is just the first step of many as we refine our concept of bringing this corner back to life.”
Uniland intends to purchase 11 acres nearby in order to develop a total of 20 acres of prime commercial real estate in this re-emerging North Buffalo neighborhood. The usage concept includes retail, office, industrial and residential. Uniland is in discussions with potential tenants and other interested parties about serving the market’s needs.
Get Connected: Uniland Development Company, 716.834.5000