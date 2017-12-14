Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Dave & Adam’s Acquires Historic Piece of Buffalo Sabres Franchise

Dave & Adam’s, considered by many as the largest online seller of trading cards in the world, has managed to acquire a significant piece of Buffalo sports history. Owners of the trading card super store have purchased the original document awarding an NHL franchise to Buffalo, dated May 15, 1970. Now, the significant document will be returned to its rightful home in WNY.

The document, which granted the ‘Niagara Frontier Hockey Corporation’ a National Hockey League Franchise for the 1970-71 season, will soon be on display at Dave & Adam’s’ Williamsville store located at 8075 Sheridan Drive, next to the Eastern Hills Mall. 

“This is truly a one of a kind collectible and is one of the most important pieces in all of Buffalo sports history. When we saw this come up for auction we felt an obligation to win it – we just couldn’t let this slip away and end up anywhere other than Western New York!” said Adam Martin, CEO and co-owner of Dave & Adam’s.

Considered one of the holy grails of Buffalo Sabres memorabilia, the NHL certificate is signed by Knox brothers, Seymour H. Knox III and Northrup Knox, as well as third President of the National Hockey League, Clarence S. Campbell.

It’s good to see this particular sports artifact make its way home, after all these years. The document was acquired at Heritage during their mid-November auction.

