Dark Room Dark Beer Workshop @ Locust Street Art

Everyone is a photographer these days. Well, at least they think they are. The day are gone when being a photographer meant that someone would savor taking a photograph, because film was not limitless. Taking a photo really meant something special. Think about it. After taking a full roll of film, one would then have to take it to the film store to get it developed. After waiting a few days, it would be ready for pick-up. Until that time, the photographer didn’t know if the shots would be good, great, or trash. It was the excitement of the discovery that drove the photographer to either frame a final shot, or strive better next time. The diehard photographer would actually develop the film him or herself, which was beyond a hassle if he or she wasn’t proficient at the art. In the end, it was an entirely different day for photography. Now, there’s a chance to step back in time, to try your hand at this artistic photography process.
Four classes, 12 beers and top instruction resulting in one summary art show.
On Thursdays, beginning February 1, old school photographers (and those that want to learn a thing or two) get to “train their hands at salon-style, B&W studio photography, while drinking delicious, locally brewed beers. Materials are provided, but spots are limited!”
Basics of this workshop include:
- Three craft beers per student for four classes
- Lecture and studio time (camera and lighting instruction)
- Hand processing and printing instruction
- A summary art show celebration held at Locust Street Art where you get to see your work matted and framed and shown to family and friends!
It all takes place at Locust Street Art (see here).
Film, cameras, paper and beer provided, just bring yourself. Must Be 21+ – licenses will be checked.
Price $95. Click here to reserve a spot.
Locust Street Art | 138 Locust Street | Buffalo, NY 14204 | 716-852-4562 |