Cupid’s Undie Run 2017

2016 was Cupid’s Underwear Run’s first year in Buffalo. The run is considered a BIG party, with a”Brief” run, that raises millions of dollars nationally for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The run… err, four hour party, features a mile-ish fun run in the middle. Participants can run at their own pace, and party at their own pace, while raising money for Neurofibromatosis – a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born.
There are only 188 spots left for Buffalo’s Cupid’s a Undie Run! Actually, that update was five hours ago, which means that there are even fewer left at this stage of the game. The wearing of undies is encouraged, but not mandatory – costumes are also encouraged. Be fun. Be happy. And let it show.
Runners/partiers can form a team, join a team, run solo… whatever it takes to participate on Saturday, February 10. Heck, who doesn’t want to run in their undies in the middle of February in Buffalo?
Cupid’s Undie Run
Saturday, February 10, 2018
12 PM – 4 PM
Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222