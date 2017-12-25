Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Nineteen North

A rare residential new-build project is underway. First Amherst Development’s apartment project at 23 North Street, dubbed Nineteen North Apartments, has broken ground. The four-story building will contain 39 one and two-bedroom apartments along with 40 ground-floor parking spaces. The property is at the edge of the Allentown Historic Preservation District and just steps from the Medical Campus.

First Amherst Development purchased the property in 2006 and promptly announced plans for a residential project on the site. An 11,000 sq.ft. mansion on the  and an addition were to contain between 35 and 40 apartments. It was envisioned as a follow-up to First Amherst’s pioneering and successful Lofts @ Elk Terminal and the nearby Granite Works projects. The mansion was the long-time home of WEBR/WNED-AM. The mansion was demolished in 2014 however after a lightning strike took out a section of the structure’s side wall.

HHL Architects designed the new building.

  • UrbanLove

    Looks like Amherst alright.

    • Bills Future QB

      How’s that?

  • OldFirstWard

    “The mansion was demolished in 2014 however after a lightning strike took out a section of the structure’s side wall.”

    Is this the Allentown building in which the lightning strike was questioned as a cover story for a demolition? I recall someone here posting weather data and neighbors who claimed the alleged lightning strike was embellished and could not have occurred. Or am I referring to a different building.

    • Chris Schmidt

      This is the one.