Construction Watch: 500 Pearl

The largest downtown project under construction continues to make progress. Ellicott Development’s 500 Pearl project at Pearl and W. Tupper street is expected to open in the fall.
500 Pearl will be anchored by a 112-room Aloft Hotel. It will also parking spaces on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, and 14 apartments. Ellicott is said to be in talks with a restaurant group for some of the project’s retail/restaurant space.
