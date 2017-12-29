Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 500 Pearl

8 Comments

The largest downtown project under construction continues to make progress. Ellicott Development’s 500 Pearl project at Pearl and W. Tupper street is expected to open in the fall.

500 Pearl will be anchored by a 112-room Aloft Hotel. It will also parking spaces on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, and 14 apartments. Ellicott is said to be in talks with a restaurant group for some of the project’s retail/restaurant space.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development: 716.854.0060

Photos by Ellicott Development

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Bills Future QB

    I love this project. Although with the W, The Curtiss, Avant and now this. I feel as though the high end hotel market is beginning to look like an overcrowded boat?

    • NorthBuf

      These would not be being built let alone financed if the market was not there. Also Buffalo needs the rooms to attract bigger national and international events.

    • jonny99

      You forgot Mansion, Henry and Marriott, but it is only overcrowded when occupancy rates start to drop and that is just not happening. The demand is strong so delvelopers are still opening and renovating hotels.

      • Johnny Pizza

        On average, occupancy and room rates ARE dropping. If you look at the bright spots, things look fine. But on the whole the market is doing exactly what you’d expect when you almost double the amount of hotel rooms. If you’re looking at solid occupancy rates, I’m guessing you’re using data for Buffalo hotels, not Erie County.

        https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2016/12/09/no-surprise-u-s-bank-sole-bidder-for-genesee.html

        Buffalo vastly overbuilt hotels over the past 5 years at the expense of suburban hotels. Just wait until this bull cycle ends, that’s when it will really get interesting, especially for all the brand new hotels who won’t have the same kind of pricing power that older hotels will have.

  • NorthBuf

    It’s a tall and impressive looking building when coming into downtown over the bridge at the 33. Paladino will have some great advertising space for an Aloft sign in the top of the building.

  • FreedomCM

    Is there going to be a restaurant with views at the top?

  • jeff from toronto

    Demand is coming from visitors who scorn the crassness of Niagara Falls (Ont), and prefer access to the falls while spending the remainder of their time in a city ( yes Buffalo ) with superb architecture, great culinary scene ,an urban vibe and extraordinary culture and arts. I think that would be a good assessment …..also Dennys is three time the price in the falls.

  • Captain Picard

    Watching this building go up brings me almost as much joy as watching the buildings at Elmwood and Forest come down.