Construction Watch: 500 Pearl

The Independent Health Foundation presents the 29th annual First Night Buffalo, the ultimate drug- and- alcohol free New Year’s Eve celebration. This family-friendly event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

New attractions this year include Kilted Colin and Shemika Charles – the Limbo Queen. Popular returning attractions include Hybrid Fitness – Ninja Warrior Academy, Jeff Musial – The Animal Guy, the Bubble Black Light Dance Party, drum line DownBeat Percussion (you may also recognize them as the Buffalo Bills Stampede), the Toddler Zone, Storybook characters and The Red Trouser Show.

To cap off the event, at 9:30 p.m. there will be a special performance by Buffalo native and former X-Factor contestant, Cailtin Koch, followed by a confetti countdown and balloon drop.

Tickets are now on sale exclusively at www.firstnightbuffalo.org. Tickets are $10 through Dec. 15 and will be $12 starting Dec. 16 up until the day of the event. Tickets will be available at the door the day of event for $15. Tickets include all rides, attractions and activities. Children ages 2-years-old and under are free.

Free parking is available for attendees at the Fernbach and Main Place Mall parking ramps.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.firstnightbuffalo.org. Visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/IndependentHealthFoundation to see frequent updates on this year’s lineup.

First Night Buffalo is presented by the Independent Health Foundation and sponsored by WKBW-TV Channel 7, Independent Health, The Buffalo News, and Lamar.