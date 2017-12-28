Oh, the weather outside is a bit on the chilly side, which means that you’ve got to get some heat under your feet. The best way to do that is to attend the Cold Weather Cheer Party /Jazz Cache this evening at the Burns Building (2nd floor – 25 E Huron Street). Come listen to some incredible jazz music, the likes of which you can witness in the following video:
This is a great reason to get out of the house, and into a smoldering atmosphere, with some of the best jazz musicians around. $5-$10 bucks gets you through the front door, where you will find “sexy jazzy tunes and special spicy spirits!”
Cold Weather Cheer Party /Jazz Cache
Thursday, December 28, 2017
9 PM – 12 AM
Burns Building | 2nd floor | 25 E Huron Street | Buffalo, NY 14203