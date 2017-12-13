City Projects Receive State Funding

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than $755 million in economic and community development funding has been awarded through Round VII of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. In the Western New York Region, 112 projects received a total of $68.8 million.

A centerpiece of the Governor’s strategy to jumpstart the economy and create jobs, the Regional Councils were established in 2011 to replace the state’s old top-down approach to economic development, with one that is community-based and performance-driven. The initiative empowers community, business, and academic leaders, as well as members of the public in each region of the state, to develop strategic plans specifically tailored to their region’s unique strengths and resources in order to create jobs, improve quality of life and grow the economy.

“Over the past seven years, the Regional Economic Development Councils have successfully brought together the most innovative minds in economic development, fostering collaboration between state and local leaders to invest in New York’s regional resources from the ground up,” Governor Cuomo said. “These awards are critical to building the foundations for New York’s future and ensuring that our economic momentum continues. I congratulate each of the Councils on their awards and look forward to continuing to partner to keep our communities vibrant and thriving for years to come.”

Significant Buffalo projects include:

New Division of Integrated Immuno Oncology at Roswell Park

Existing research facilities will be renovated to establish a new Division of Integrative ImmunoOncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute (RPCI) that will leverage RPCI’s nationally recognized expertise in cancer biology and provide innovative immunogenomic therapies for patients. $1 million

Expansion of High Performance Computing Infrastructure

University at Buffalo (UB) Center for Computational Research (CCR) will expand its high-performance computing (HPC) resource to provide WNY companies across industry sectors with access to advanced computing equipment that will foster innovation, reduce time to market and improve processes, with an emphasis on emerging technologies for data analytics. $1 million

African American Cultural Center Urban Cultural Campus

The African American Center of Buffalo will renovate an existing facility to expand its theater, educational programming and teaching facilities on the East Side and create a Urban Cultural Campus of multi-cultural understanding and community collaboration. $600,000

Seneca Street Infrastructure Project

A significant one-mile section of Seneca Street between Hamburg and Michigan Streets will be revitalized through the design and construction of infrastructure and streetscape improvements that will include sidewalk, street, and curb reconstruction, landscaping, street lighting, streetscape furnishings, and signage/wayfinding elements. $500,000

Gerard Place Community Center Phase II

Gerard Place will establish an Education and Community Center with extensive training space in the former St. Gerard Parish Hall and School, adjacent to its residential facility. Workforce training programs will strive to meet the region’s growing employment needs in the fields of healthcare, research and education. $435,000

Style Craft Plant Expansion

Style Craft of Buffalo, a manufacturer of modular structures will relocate to and renovate an existing facility that will lead to increased productivity, opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers, and contribute to revitalization efforts on Buffalo’s East Side. $405,000

Linear Transit Green Hub

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s Linear Transit Green Hub project will increase safety and provide better access to public transportation through the creation of a seamless transition between two primary transit hubs along the Division Street corridor in downtown Buffalo. The project will mitigate stormwater runoff to a combined sewer system by disconnecting downspouts and directing stormwater to green infrastructure practices such as porous pavement and stormwater planters. $400,000

Buffalo Central Terminal Cultural Educational Center

The Central Terminal Restoration Corp will complete Phase 1 of the Buffalo Central Terminal Concourse renovation. Phase 1 will restore the entry lobby vestibule doors intended to return the lobby to its 1929 appearance, restore windows, refabricating of doorways, and the install an HVAC system in the restaurant space to create a tempered environment. The goal is to create a first class banquet facility and regional events center. $314,625

Broadway Market Exterior Restoration

The Broadway Market, a landmark and culturally diverse regional community marketplace in Buffalo, will undergo façade restoration and repair, new electrical upgrades and new building signage. $120,000

BNMP 2017 Project

Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park will make improvements to the Naval Park, including upgrades for the Veterans Memorial Garden, refurbishing the USS Little Rock and developing a master plan to determine future development. $56,250