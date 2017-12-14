At some point in most people’s lives, they have a chance to create pottery. Usually, it’s early on in life, when schools offer the chance to learn various aspects of art. Unfortunately, as we get older, these types of artistic opportunities get to be fewer and fewer. But that doesn’t mean that classes are not available. Thanks to Buffalo Arts Studio ceramics classes are made readily available to community members, as are other art classes including figure drawing, oil painting, pottery, etc. You can see all of the classes by clicking here. The next round on classes begin mid-January.
The ceramics course, taught by ceramicist/instructor Predolino Zelasko, will cover the following: working with clay, surface design, as well as firing and glazing processes. All of the supplies are included, which means that all you have to do is show up, and the rest will be taken care of.
Ceramics with Predolino Zelasko @ Buffalo Arts Studio
Saturdays | Jan 27 – Mar 17
Buffalo Arts Studio | Tri-Main Center | 2495 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14214
Ages 12 – 18
8 weeks
10:00 AM – noon
Clay Studio 508
$140 | Sign up