Candyland Ice Bash

For some people, the holiday season means sitting around a warm fire, while sipping hot cocoa. For others, it’s a chance to head out on the town to party. If you fall into the latter category, then you’re a prime target for Candyland Ice Bash, set to be held at Buffalo Iron Works, Thursday December 21, from 8:30pm to 2am (doors open at 7:30pm). This is the prefect time to wrangle together your dance party friends, who are looking to get together for some high energy fun. The Candyland Ice Bash features:

  • A time machine to a magically frozen land of Candy and Holiday joy
  • The scent of Christmas in the air as a magically snow falls on top of you
  • All you an eat Candyland Candy Bar
  • Unlimited custom frozen photos
  • Cinderella Frozen Party Zone – photos by Party Owl Photos 
  • Vendors
  • Ugly Sweater contest with cash prizes
  • Best dressed Ice Princess with cash prizes
  • Music by DJ Moe and Jiggz
  • Special guest performance by Extraordinary Arts Ice Princesses

Candyland Ice Bash

Thursday, December 21, 2017

8:30pm to 2am | Doors open at 7:30 PM

Buffalo Iron Works | 49 Illinois Street | Buffalo, NY 14203-3028

Restrictions: 18+ | 21+ to drink 

Admission Ticket: $15.00 | $20.00 at the door

Part of ticket proceeds benefit Roswell Park – A BMM Productions event with Team Roswell

