When you were young, you either thought that worms were gross or cool. Eventually, as you got older, you began to learn about the importance of worms, and I’m not talking about fishing. I’m talking about all of the magical things that worms do to make soil healthy, so that plants are healthy. They’re also very nutritional for birds.
Worm castings can be expensive; however, the care and feeding of those super pooping, red wigglers is so easy. Let them do all the work for you!
On Saturday, January 20, Caesandra N Seawell and Pattianne Jablonski-Dopkin will be hosting a clinic at Urban Roots that will demonstrate how to build a worm bin. Once you have a worm bin, you will have access to organic fertilizer, thanks to the worms’ castings, which can be pricey if you want to go out and purchase them on your own.
Caesandra will teach you how to:
- Build a perfect bin
- Feed them
- Collect their castings
- Apply their nitrogen-rich waste to your garden soil
This workshop is free to attend, but “$20 will get you a finished worm bin– complete with red wigglers so you can produce castings all winter.”
*Please RSVP by calling (716) 362-8982. Let them know if you will be building a bin so that they bring enough tools and supplies.
Build A Worm Bin @ Urban Roots
Saturday, January 20, 2018
2pm – 3:30pm
Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, New York 14213