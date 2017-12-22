Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Build A Worm Bin @ Urban Roots

0 Comments

When you were young, you either thought that worms were gross or cool. Eventually, as you got older, you began to learn about the importance of worms, and I’m not talking about fishing. I’m talking about all of the magical things that worms do to make soil healthy, so that plants are healthy. They’re also very nutritional for birds.

Worm castings can be expensive; however, the care and feeding of those super pooping, red wigglers is so easy. Let them do all the work for you! 

On Saturday, January 20, Caesandra N Seawell and Pattianne Jablonski-Dopkin will be hosting a clinic at Urban Roots that will demonstrate how to build a worm bin. Once you have a worm bin, you will have access to organic fertilizer, thanks to the worms’ castings, which can be pricey if you want to go out and purchase them on your own.

Caesandra will teach you how to:

  • Build a perfect bin
  • Feed them
  • Collect their castings
  • Apply their nitrogen-rich waste to your garden soil

This workshop is free to attend, but “$20 will get you a finished worm bin– complete with red wigglers so you can produce castings all winter.”

*Please RSVP by calling (716) 362-8982. Let them know if you will be building a bin so that they bring enough tools and supplies.

Build A Worm Bin @ Urban Roots

Saturday, January 20, 2018

2pm – 3:30pm

Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments