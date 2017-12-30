Buffalo Rising Mourns the Passing of Sandy Hertel

Buffalo Rising and others from the region and beyond lost a dear friend this week with the sudden passing of Sandy Hertel. We’ve profiled Sandy’s adventures since the beginning of Buffalo Rising back in 2003. Sandy was a dynamo and ran Porter Avenue Pied-à-Terre out of her home at 361 Porter Avenue and was the sole proprietor of Elmwood Village Fabrics.

Sandy’s Porter Avenue house was an 1888 Queen Anne Victorian that she lovingly restored. She won the Preservation Coalition of Erie County “2000 Restoration Award” and her exquisite garden had been on the Garden Walk many times. She and her neighbors fought hard against the expansion of the nearby Peace Bridge but Sandy always preferred to stay behind the scenes.

Elmwood Village Fabrics started on Bryant Street and was later located at 982 Elmwood Avenue. Sandy searched for a live-work setup for the longest time, finally landing at 543 Franklin Street in Allentown where she relocated her shop and classrooms to in 2012. She sold her Porter Avenue residence in 2014. Like all of her life’s endeavors, she poured her heart and soul into her new property, renovating the inside, outside, and always working on a ‘project’ or two. Or three.

Besides her passion for sewing, quilting, and teaching, Sandy had a love for Buffalo and dogs, particularly pugs and French bulldogs. She was involved with and fostered for the French Bulldog Rescue Network and her furry friends were frequently with her at the shop as official greeters. She left behind her beloved frenchie Bizzy Bisous who was by her side when she passed. Bizzy was taken care of by the loving staff at Nickel City Animal Hospital for a few days this week, is safe, and a forever home has already been found for the little guy.

Sandy grew up in Tonawanda’s Parkview neighborhood and is survived by her father George, brother Don, and two sisters, Barbara and Joann. A memorial for Sandy will be held on Tuesday from 2 until 5 pm at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson Street in North Tonawanda.

She was a strong, kind, loving and thoughtful woman who did things her way and left our community a better place.