Buffalo Rallies for Net Neutrality

Net Neutrality is the principle that broadband service providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon should not interfere with internet speeds and access to sites. Now, the the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is attempting to scrap the foundations of Net Neutrality, and in response the nation is fighting back (learn more at TheHill.com).

On Thursday, December 7,  WNY Peace Center and Buffalo for Freedom will be hosting a peaceful protest along Lincoln Parkway (at the statue of David) in Delaware Park, to demonstrate the need for fair Net Neutrality, which is about to be compromised. The message is for Congress, to take a stand on the issue, and to protect the rights of internet users throughout the land.

“An overwhelming majority of Americans support Net Neutrality, yet the FCC is still hoping to get rid of it. We aren’t just rallying for a free internet, but for basic democratic values! Since the FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was born in Buffalo, it seems even more important that we show Washington that real Buffalonians oppose him and his ISP-backed attack on a free and open internet.” – Rally organizers

Buffalo Rally for Net Neutrality

Thursday, December 7, 2017

Meet at Delaware Park near the Statue of David. Protesters will march to Nottingham Terrace, and up Delaware Avenue to the Verizon Store (2290 Delaware Ave Suite 800, Buffalo, NY 14216). Rally participants will leave the park at 4:30 sharp and arrive at the store around 5:00 PM. Feel free to meet either for the march or directly at the Verizon store (see “why Verizon”). Dress appropriately, make signs, and be peaceful.

Verizon Protests

