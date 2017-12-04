Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Nordic Ski Club

Buffalo Nordic Ski Club is looking for some avid X-country skiers to come together to learn more about the bountiful ski-related activities that take place throughout the region. The club promotes free ski lessons, weekly tours, citizen races, get-togethers, films, and workshops. If the weather cooperates, skiers meet up at Delaware Park for weekly group ski activities. These are activities that you can do right in your own backyard (your local park). For example, there are upwards of five miles of ski trails at Reinstein Woods, with ski rentals (learn more).

On Wednesday, December 13, Buffalo Nordic Ski Club will host their annual Open House, from 7:30 – 10:00 PM in the Wick Center of Daemen College, 4380 Main Street. 

Among the many highlights of the evening will be: a video covering cross-country skiing for beginning to advanced skiers, waxing clinics, displays of equipment and clothing from area ski shops, door prizes, and much more,” said Open House coordinator James Klein. “The Buffalo Nordic Ski Club offers free lessons to all club members. Other benefits of membership include weekly ski tours, monthly meetings, as well as several weekend trips to such places as Allegany State Park, Algonquin Provincial Park and Craftsbury, Vermont. Everyone is invited to attend this informative and entertaining event. No reservations needed.”

