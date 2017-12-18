Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Naval Park passes on USS Little Rock CLG-4 history to USS Little Rock LCS-9

1 Comment

Earlier this afternoon, a special ceremony took place that saw three silver place settings transferred from one home to another. These were not your typical homes, mind you. The settings made their way from the decommissioned USS Little Rock CLG-4 to the newly commissioned USS Little Rock LCS-9.

The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park passed along the place settings to their new home aboard the LCS-9, where they will be proudly displayed in the Ward Room, the Chief’s Mess, and a display case for the general crew.

Left to right,  Buffalo Naval Park Executive Director Captain Brian Roche; WWII Veteran John “Doc” Long; Cdr. Todd Peters of the USS Little Rock LCS-9; Naval Park Board Chairman Don Alessi
Left to right, Chairman of the Commissioning Committee Moe Naylon; Cdr. Todd Peters of the USS Little Rock LCS-9; ,  Buffalo Naval Park Executive Director Captain Brian Roche with an official letter from the Naval Park stating the history of the silver settings.
The original silver place settings that were given to the USS Little Rock CLG-4 and now are being passed down to the USS Little Rock LCS-9.

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Michael Jarosz

    Your tax dollars at work.
    Where are the crystal wineglasses?
    Seriously, does anyone think this is inappropriate for a military vessel?