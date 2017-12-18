Buffalo Naval Park passes on USS Little Rock CLG-4 history to USS Little Rock LCS-9

Earlier this afternoon, a special ceremony took place that saw three silver place settings transferred from one home to another. These were not your typical homes, mind you. The settings made their way from the decommissioned USS Little Rock CLG-4 to the newly commissioned USS Little Rock LCS-9.
The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park passed along the place settings to their new home aboard the LCS-9, where they will be proudly displayed in the Ward Room, the Chief’s Mess, and a display case for the general crew.
