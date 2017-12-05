Buffalo is “Happening”

If you’re not behind renewable energy, then you’re simply behind. In Buffalo, we have the ability to become a city that is driven by renewable energy. We’ve already made some headway, with solar, wind, geothermal, hydro… and we can make further advancements when it comes to growing our food, transportation, etc. The time is now. We cannot wait another moment. The world is in trouble. Buffalo needs to be setting an example.
People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) is one local leader that is setting the bar when it comes to sustainable energy practices. The organization is doing this alongside other businesses and organizations that are committed to making a change.
On December 11, at 8pm, HBO Documentary Films will be premiering a documentary called “Happening”. Two local organizations will be featured in the film #PUSHBuffalo, the The WASH Project.
These two groups are doing their best to ensure that climate change is addressed, and that Buffalo will one day achieve energy democracy.
As described by director Jamie Redford, ‘Happening’ is personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier across the US. Unlikely entrepreneurs in communities from Georgetown, TX to Buffalo, NY reveal pioneering clean energy solutions while my discovery of how clean energy works, and what it means at a personal level, becomes the audiences’ discovery too. Reaching well beyond a story of technology and innovation, ‘Happening’ explores issues of human resilience, social justice, embracing the future, and finding hope for our survival.
From PUSH:
Join PUSH and the Crossroads Collective in advancing the movement for 100% renewable energy in Buffalo by celebrating the premiere of the HBO Documentary Films documentary “Happening” on December 11th at 8 PM. There are two ways to celebrate the HBO premiere of Happening on Monday, December 11th:
Host a house party to watch the premiere. PUSH will provide background materials and a discussion guide for hosts to help guide conversations about renewable energy, climate justice and the 100% Campaign in Buffalo, an effort to move the city to 100% renewable energy by 2040. To host a house party, please email Clarke Gocker at clarke@pushbuffalo.org.
Attend the public watch party at Frank E. Merriweather Jr.. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. PUSH members will gather to watch celebrate the premiere, with a community discussion to follow. PUSH leaders Aaron Bartley, Rahwa Ghirmatzion and John Washington will provide introductory remarks beginning at 7:30 PM.