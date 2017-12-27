Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Grand Hotel | The Vision and The Background

Back in July, it was announced that Toronto developer Harry Stinson was eyeing the purchase of the Adam’s Mark Hotel. Since that time, Stephen Powell (Elmwood Media, LLC. – Toronto partner, Nuclear Lounge) caught up with Stinson to get inside his head, and find out what his intentions are for the hotel, upon purchasing it. The following video is your chance to meet Stinson, view his past projects, catch up with his team, and learn about the future vision of the “Buffalo Grand Hotel”.

  • Mr. B

    I’m sure this will work out as well as the Central Terminal project did.

    • mojemd01

      He wasn’t even given a chance at the central terminal….

      • Michael DiPasquale

        No? He was “designated developer” and he did nothing.

  • Randy503

    Well, one CAN walk from this hotel to all the downtown attractions, but good luck with that. They need to connect this to the street grid better than it is. Right now, you have to fight with rather aggressive traffic coming on or off the thruway just to cross over to downtown. Short of shuttles, or an overpass, I don’t know what the solution is.

    • They need to bring back The Terrace as it once existed.

    • OldFirstWard

      It’s hard to believe that Clement Chen actually bilked the federal government out of $4 million in subsidies for this $20 million pile of concrete junk back in the late 70’s.

      That entire parcel is cursed. Remember when WNED built their crappy building only to have the facade fail with water damage, and then come out and beg the public for more money to help offset costs to remove the “new” facade and replace it with a waterproof one. What a blunder. I’ve always wondered why they didn’t either sue the contractor or file an insurance claim. Maybe Peter Hall can enlighten us on that fiasco, or make it into a musical.

    • Ivan Putski Jr

      agreed about the location. so close to the waterfront and canalside but still too isolated due to crappy layout next to expressway exit and on ramp/cut through to Erie Basin Marina. If you booked this hotel online not familiar with Buffalo you would almost think the location is ideal. Then you arrive and think, man I just kind of got burned. There is nothing super close. Especially in the winter when walking an extra block in that wind tunnel is just brutal….summertime its doable, but in winter no thanks

  • UrbanLove

    I LOVE that he is so quirky. And, to anyone who naysays him, he does have a track record. I agree that there needs to be a major road diet around the hotel.

    • Michael DiPasquale

      What is his track record in the United States? The Niagara Hotel project and Central Terminal went nowhere.

    • Bills Future QB

      Major road diet?!?!? You realize it’s surrounded by main arterial right?

      • 300miles

        6 lanes on Church St. is overkill. Combine that with the skyway ramps and it effectively kills any pedestrian traffic that could connect this hotel with downtown.

  • Kevin Ryan

    Did he actually purchase it? If so.. great news! I hope he does something with the buildings facade.. that prefab cement slab look was never really attractive.. fingers crossed..

    • Michael DiPasquale

      Not sure why it would be great news. It’s an awful hotel in a terrible location. His plans are not big enough to do what it would take to change this place.

      • Kevin Ryan

        Whatever..

    • OldFirstWard

      “that prefab cement slab look was never really attractive”

      Most will agree with that. Though it was not prefabbed, it was poured in sections like a foundation wall. It still irks me today as it did when it opened in 1980.

    • 300miles

      I don’t think he actually bought it yet.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    From the video, Stinson seems like a nice guy, but Buffalo is not Toronto. His take on the existing hotel and its location are way off.

    The hotel is NOT in the middle of downtown. There is nothing around it to walk to (even if you could walk around, and as others have said, you can’t). The location is awful, and as far as the existing building goes, it’s a concrete bunker that would need to be closed for several years and reconstructed in order for it to be the first class hotel he envisions.

    My hunch is that Stinson is making his “Buffalo Grand Hotel” project appear to be real (video, business partners, etc.) so that he can ask for public funds. Like his “Terminal City” project, this one will never happen.