Breathing Life back into Two Beauties on Bryant

An awesome transformation has been underway on Bryant Street. For over a year, a couple of apartment buildings have undergone a significant restoration process. Before work got underway, one might have looked at the apartment buildings and thought, “Those are nice…” It’s not that they looked like they were in bad shape, it’s just that they appeared to be missing some of their original charm.
Now, as you can plainly see, they are dripping with charm. And they’re not even finished yet.
When these are completed, they will be two of the most attractive apartment buildings in Buffalo. The amount of work that has gone into restoring them is impressive, from the lustrous beadboard porch ceilings and fine dentils on The Linden Apartments, to the stately columns brandished on both residential structures.
These two porches have been totally deconstructed, and then carefully reconstructed, to bring back the original grandeur of these Bryant Street beauties. You simply could not ask for anything more.
The Greenwood Apartments | 242 Bryant Street
The Linden Apartments | 246 Bryant Street
Get connected: 716-332-6167