On Friday, December 15, join Peach Mag and The Public for a Blue Christmas Holiday Party. The event will feature local and visiting writers, who will be reading from their published works. Readers include:
- Headliner Jay Ritchie, a Montreal-bred poet, reading from his debut collection, Cheer Up
- Visiting poets Caroline Rayner (author of the chapbook, calorie world) of Northampton, MA, and Liz Bowen (author of the poetry collection, Sugarblood) of New York, NY
- Local writers Sarah Jane Barry and Matthew Bookin
Celebrating the holiday season with a night of literary and musical performances.
Along with the readings, there will be live music performances by singer-songwriter and founder of Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra, Curtis Lovell. A special drag show will be performed by founder of #SHElives, Vidalia May. Wrapping up the evening will be a music set by DJ Gift Receipt.
Peach Mag and The Public Present: Blue Christmas Holiday Party
Co-sponsored by Community Beer Works and Ashker’s
Friday, December 15, 2017
Doors 7pm
Held at Free Agent, 704 Main Street, Buffalo NY
$5 pre-sale, $10 at the door
Tickets are on sale for the discounted price of $5 at peachmgzn.com/shop, or will be $10 at the door
Cash bar