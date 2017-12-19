Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Black Iron Festivus!

Festivus is spreading around the city… and beyond. Not that all Festivus celebrations need to be the same, following the Seinfeld nonsensical traditions. After all, the important thing to remember about Festivus is that it is a non-commercial holiday celebration. Just think about the sort of foods and activities that one might find at the Castanza household, during the holidays… other than the ones that are already widely known? 

Instead of simply following the ‘usual suspects’ Festivus handbook, Black Iron Bystro is coming up with their own version of the anti-holiday. They are doing this by introducing live music, a magic show, wine tastings, a raclette station, whiskey tastings, beer samplings, chef’s snacks, hand rolled cigars, and a food truck. There also might be a guest appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus, by motorcycle, if the weather cooperates.

  • Music: Gravy (the band) 7pm-9pm
  • Magic: Garrett Thomas
  • Wine Tastings: Polaner Selections
  • Raclette station: Nickel City Cheese
  • Whiskey Tastings: Highland Park
  • Beer Sampling: 42 North 
  • Chef snacks: BIB kitchen
  • Food Truck: Lomo Lomo
  • Hand Rolled Cigars on site: Gregorio

“Come Celebrate the Season at our house, Customer appreciation-style!” – Black Iron Bystro

Thursday, December 21, 2017

5 PM

Black Iron Bystro | 3648 S Park Avenue | Blasdell, New York 14219

Open to the public – Cash Bar

See Facebook event

