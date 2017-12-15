Big Reveal: Reuse Plans for 27-37 Chandler

Rocco Termini’s team has passed along their plans for 27 and 37 Chandler Street that were purchased yesterday. Similar to Termini’s project at 155 Chandler, plans call for business incubator space. There, the 80,000 sq.ft. former Linde Air Manufacturing complex will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, and ceramic technology firm EnrG.
Like 155 Chandler, BMS Design is the design lead and Schenne & Associates is project architect for 27-37 Chandler.
27 Chandler is three-stories and 20,500 sq.ft. of space while neighboring 37 Chandler is 12,350 sq.ft. spread across two stories. The parcels extend to Grote Street and parking for 41 cars will be located at the rear of the buildings.
27 Chandler was constructed in 1901 as the Jewett Refrigerator Factory and 37 Chandler was built a year later by The Double Brass Cornice Brake Company.
Besides a full interior and exterior restoration, a second level skybridge is proposed to connect the buildings.
