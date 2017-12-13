Big Reveal: Redevelopment of 19 Doat Street

An East Side warehouse has a bright future. Regan Development is proposing to convert a four-story building at 19 Doat Street near Genesee Street into a 74-unit apartment building along with an 8,200 sq.ft. neighborhood clinic to be run by Jericho Road Community Health.
This would be Ardsley, New York-based Regan Development’s third Buffalo project. It is currently converting the Buffalo Milk Company Dairy building at 885 Niagara Street into 53 units of affordable housing. Regan previously rehabbed the Packard Building at 1325 Main Street into a similar affordable housing complex. HHL Architects prepared all three reuse plans.
The Buffalo Planning Board will get its first look at the project at its Monday meeting.
Get Connected: Regan Development, 914.693.6613