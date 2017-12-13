Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: Redevelopment of 19 Doat Street

3 Comments

An East Side warehouse has a bright future. Regan Development is proposing to convert a four-story building at 19 Doat Street near Genesee Street into a 74-unit apartment building along with an 8,200 sq.ft. neighborhood clinic to be run by Jericho Road Community Health.

This would be Ardsley, New York-based Regan Development’s third Buffalo project. It is currently converting the Buffalo Milk Company Dairy building at 885 Niagara Street into 53 units of affordable housing. Regan previously rehabbed the Packard Building at 1325 Main Street into a similar affordable housing complex. HHL Architects prepared all three reuse plans.

The Buffalo Planning Board will get its first look at the project at its Monday meeting.

Get Connected: Regan Development, 914.693.6613

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • benfranklin

    For those wanting to see something happen on the East Side (and less importantly, see it covered here)… this isn’t just a block or two east of the Medical Campus. Good for them. It’s a nice building.

  • NorthBuf

    This place is big (a block long) and a huge opportunity to save a beautiful old factory building. It will look 100x better than all the vinyl boxes that usually are build for low income residents. Congratulations to Regan Development for this future addition of affordable housing for Buffalo.

  • Cvepo

    This is great! But 74 units seems like an awful lot