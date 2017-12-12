Big Reveal: Conversion Plans for 1235 Hertel

Plans to convert a former synagogue on Hertel Avenue into a mix of residential and commercial space will be reviewed by the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals on December 20. Rocco J. Del Grosso’s RJD Development’s $1.5 million proposal for The Good Shephard Chapel at 1235 Hertel calls for nine apartments and 854 sq.ft. of retail space. The circa-1955 structure is located on the south side of the Hertel, between Traymore and Commmonwealth Avenue.
Two small additions would be constructed to fill in the streetwall. However, the applicant is requesting a 70 percent build-to percentage (percent of façade that must be located at the minimum front setback) where 85 percent is normally required.
Two small storefronts are planned with 476 and 378 sq.ft. Four one-bedroom apartments would be located on the first floor and two one-bedroom and three, three-bedroom apartments would occupy the second level.
Parking for eight cars would be located in a garage accessed from both Hertel and a rear alley. Alley-accessed parking for two cars is also proposed. An outdoor patio on top of the parking garage and overlooking Hertel would be accessed from the second level. David Giusiana is project architect.
Hertel is seeing a mini-boom in new apartment projects. Karl Frizlen completed a two-building retail and sixteen unit apartment project on a vacant lot at 1685 Hertel Avenue between Starin and Wallace Avenue last year. Iskalo Development turned the former St. Margaret’s School at 1391 Hertel Avenue into The Cornelius with 23 apartments and 2,000 sq.ft. of commercial space. At Hertel and Parkside, O’Dalaigh Real Estate is proposing a five-story building with 34 apartments and ground floor retail.