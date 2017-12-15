Big Deal: Rocco Purchases 27 and 37 Chandler Street

Rocco Termini has added 27 and 37 Chandler Street to his growing list of Black Rock holdings. The side-by-side buildings offer nearly 40,000 sq.ft. of space and are west of four other properties Termini owns on the street. Karl Frizlen and Jason Yots had eyed the buildings for conversion into 41 apartments but that deal fell apart. Termini paid $950,000 for the duo. Both had been owned by Henry Sontag, Sr.

27 Chandler (entry image) is three-stories and 24,640 sq.ft. of space while neighboring 37 Chandler (below) is 12,760 sq.ft. spread across two stories. The parcels extend to Grote Street and have both M1 and R2 zoning. 27 Chandler was constructed in 1901 as the Jewett Refrigerator Factory and 37 Chandler was built a year later by The Double Brass Cornice Brake Company.

At 155 Chandler, Termini is converting the former Linde Air Manufacturing complex into 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and is fully pre-leased. It will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at his Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG. BMS Design Studio is project architect, L2K will be doing the interior design, and Schenne & Associates will be handling civil and structural. Dean Gowan, who designed the courtyard in the Foundry complex, will be designing the courtyard space.

Work is also underway across the street at 166 Chandler, a 43,200 sq.ft. building. Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. It will be anchored by a production facility and tasting room for Thin Man Brewery and eight bowling alleys. The remainder will be commercial space. Peter M. Roetzer is project architect.

Rocco’s Signature Development recently bought two underutilized lots at 125 and 145 Chandler. His focus on Chandler comes after completing three other projects in the neighborhood: Houk Lofts, Foundry Lofts and ARCO Lofts. Other developers have projects in the works including Sinatra and Company’s plans for a residential conversion of a portion of the Pierce Arrow complex and Uniland Development Company’s 20-acre mixed use project proposed for the corner of Hertel and Elmwood avenues.

There may be another project brewing for the Chandler. Jospeh Artanis purchased 41 Chandler from Keystone Tool Steel Specialty for $200,000 in April 2016. Artanis is co-founder of 3 Sons Brewing Co. in Dania Beach, Florida.