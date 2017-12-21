Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Deal: Montante Buys Delaware Avenue Office Building

21 Comments

An office building at 1275 Delaware Avenue was purchased by an investment group that includes TM Montante Development today. It is located just south of Montante’s Lancaster Square at Gates Circle project. The five-story office building was built in 1957 and contains 39,760 sq.ft. of space.

637 Linwood LLC and VES Partners LLC paid $1.952 million for the property. EC Mortgage Co. Inc. was the seller.

Montante also has a deal to purchase the Gates Circle parking ramp from the City.  The City Council will be considering the matter at its meeting next Tuesday.  Montante has agreed to pay $1.7 million for the ramp.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • LuckyCloverMan

    So, the Lancaster Sq project is expanding. I wish whole foods can open a supermarket there, with some restaurants, bars and shops along the new street. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/adc935cca30ce1c957b2dbdb1e4050bc0283e86c2bddfa1f528e82f0de973e81.jpg

    • BufChester

      Yes. Let’s get a TGI Friday’s or a Chipotle. Maybe a Starbucks. It’s be just like everywhere else. Awesome.

      • BeatHarvard

        It’s ok to have some chains buddy. Not everything has to be local.

      • armyof100clowns

        I understand where you’re coming from, but a healthy mix of chains and local brands signals a healthy economy and provides for both the adventurous and the cautious.

      • RichardSmehlik

        I’ve been to several local “copycat” establishments that just don’t do it for me. I try to support local all I can, but if they cant do it right, give me someone who can

      • Johnny Pizza

        Residents of Buffalo – “Take your national chain stores to some other city, we don’t need you!!!”

        National chains – “No worries, we never wanted to locate in your po-dunk city anyways so no harm done. Enjoy!”

    • mojemd01

      That would be a great spot for an LA fitness, as long as it was a mixed used building.

    • Josh Robinson

      I would be nice to have a big player in this development, but even with the wealth of the Elmwood Village and Parkside nearby I don’t think this area would meet their demographic requirements for income in a designated radius. There’s a reason they chose Niagara Falls Blvd as their only Buffalo location.

      We’d be lucky to get a Dash’s or Orchard Fresh.

    • GatesResident

      Why do people automatically go to Whole Foods when thinking about what grocery store should be here? The supermarket that goes there eventually should serve all residents- not just Elmwood Avenue residents or people who live on Chapin. Whole Foods has a reputation for being expensive, and there are families who live between Linwood and Main who would benefit from a more affordable option. This is the opportunity to create a neighborhood, not just bring in fancy chain stores.

      • Cvepo

        I think it’s because, generally speaking, when an urban neighborhood is successful enough for a Whole Foods, it’s a great sign for the neighborhood’s prosperity. It would be fantastic for the city and the EV to get a Whole Foods!

        And FWIW, Whole Foods is honestly not that much more expensive than Wegmans for many products. Wegmans isn’t exactly a bargain grocery store, and it thrives in the city!

        • Nathan Ventura

          Bourgous noise

  • armyof100clowns

    I would be excited by this if I actually saw real progress on the mess they already have. It seems like the “historic restoration ” and adaptive reuse aspects of the project have stalled if they have even started at all.

    Don’t get me wrong – I want this to be a success and wish Montante the best, it just seems this addition to the portfolio is distraction from getting the main part of the project done.

    Also – as with so many projects – it seems things get more and more bland and less dense as they move towards reality. I known it’s a game, but geez, it’s like being told Santa Clause is just my friend’s boozed up uncle.

    • GatesResident

      Montante has been trying to get historic tax credits to restore the buildings but it hasn’t been a smooth process (not Montante’s fault from what I’ve heard). Perhaps someone with more concrete information can address this.

      • Jonnno

        The historic tax credits survived the new tax bill but now only 20 per cent of the total credit can be claimed in one tax year so it will take five years to realize their full benefit. Before, the entire amount could be claimed in one tax year. So now the credits are less attractive and it remains to be seen how this change will impact future development in WNY.

        • 300miles

          How does that work? Would they deduct 20% each year for 5 years, even though the project only happened during the first year?

    • Jonnno

      I agree. This whole Lancaster Sq. project seems to have hit a wall. And it is not the only one. Several major projects that were announced with great fanare appear to be going nowhere. I’m thinking of Trico, AM&A’s, Pilgrim Village, 201 Ellicott (new downtown supermarket among other development), Queen City Landing (former Freezer Queen) etc. The city is definitely experiencing a renaissance but have we reached a plateau ?

  • TV62

    I just hope they don’t tear down that beautiful 1950s masterpiece.

    • Healthnut

      I can imagine the incredible mansion it replaced.

  • midtown_rising

    The work for People’s Inc. at the corner of Lafayette and Linwood started this morning.

  • LongGoneeee

    $2,200 per space in the parking ramp seems like a low offer.

    • Tim H

      A parking lot with little to no demand isn’t worth a whole lot.