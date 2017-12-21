Big Deal: Montante Buys Delaware Avenue Office Building

An office building at 1275 Delaware Avenue was purchased by an investment group that includes TM Montante Development today. It is located just south of Montante’s Lancaster Square at Gates Circle project. The five-story office building was built in 1957 and contains 39,760 sq.ft. of space.
637 Linwood LLC and VES Partners LLC paid $1.952 million for the property. EC Mortgage Co. Inc. was the seller.
Montante also has a deal to purchase the Gates Circle parking ramp from the City. The City Council will be considering the matter at its meeting next Tuesday. Montante has agreed to pay $1.7 million for the ramp.