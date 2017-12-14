Better Look: 79 Perry Street Plans

The Buffalo Planning Board will be reviewing an application to merge properties at 79 Perry Street and 55 Illinois Street as part of Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s exciting plans for the former Hi Temp Fabrication building behind Key Bank Center. Attached to the routine consolidation of lots to create one development parcel, some revised elevations give a better look at the reuse plan that now shows balconies added to the east façade of the building.
The project will be anchored by Labatt USA’s offices on the second floor and will operate a ground floor restaurant/brew house. Pegula Sports and Entertainment will relocate its offices from The Fairmont at 199 Scott Street into floors three and four and residential units will be created on the fifth floor.
Pegula Sports has retained Carmina Wood Morris to design the $10 million project and McGuire Development Company is overseeing it. Exterior work is underway.