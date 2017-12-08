Beginner Birding Walk along the Niagara River with the Buffalo Audubon Society

The Buffalo Audubon Society (BAS) is heading to Unity Island this coming Saturday, for a Beginner Birding walk, and you’re invited. Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr will be leading the walk, and pointing out and discussing the various birds that the group encounters along the way. Some discussion topics include:
- Identification tips
- How to use a field guide
- How to use binoculars
This is still the time of year that plenty of birds can be found down along the Niagara River, so there should be lots to view and discuss.
“Ducks and gulls are arriving by the hundreds in the Niagara River, and can be easy for beginner birders to start with.” – BAS
If you don’t have your own binoculars, don’t worry, a set will be provided for you. That means that you must pre-register for the walk, whether you have binoculars or not.
Please call 585-457-3228 to register. Donations gratefully accepted.
Meet at Broderick Park – North parking lot, 1170 Niagara Street at 9am. This is a two hour walk/adventure, so dress warm!
