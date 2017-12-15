Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Back to Back Openings @ Oxford Pennants

Here’s a holiday event that you just don’t to miss. Buffalo’s beloved Oxford Pennant business is opening their new Main Street location on Friday, December 15, with Buffalo hometown heroes Every Time I Die and Californian hockey gods Violent Gentlemen.

As if it could get any better than that, on Saturday OP will will be hosting The Victory Gardens opening night unveiling, which is an 18+ years affair. Altogether it’s two nights of openings, back to back with pennants, banners, and exclusive merchandise for the band, and a holiday photo booth.

“To be clear, there are two openings this weekend! Friday night is the ETID + Violent Gentlemen opening, and Saturday Night is The Victory Gardens party. Come Friday, Saturday, both nights or not at all! One or two of the first three options is preferred,” said Dave Horesh of Oxford Pennant.

Friday, 12/15: ETID + Violent Gentlemen

Saturday, 12/16: VG Opening Night (18+)

731 Main Street | Buffalo NY

