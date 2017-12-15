Aqueous Come Home to Play New Year’s Eve at Town Ballroom

Buffalo’s own Aqueous is coming home to finish off their fall/winter tour that has seen them travel across the country. Having last played Buffalo at the Cobblestone Festival in July, fans are anxiously awaiting their return. The band is excited to share what they have in store for their New Year’s Eve party happening on Sunday, December 31st at 8PM at Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY. For the evening, the band will play an opening set of AQ originals, followed up a very rare set filled with music by the Gorillaz!

“AQ draws from many different bands’ catalogs for inspiration, and the Gorillaz catalog is one that all four of us are HUGE fans of,” remarks frontman Mike Gantzer. He continues, “Their catalog integrates four styles of music that we all love: hip-hop, rock, punk and electronic, and once the idea got thrown out there to do a Gorillaz themed set, it was clear that that was the vibe we wanted to really set our NYE party over the top!” While this places a new set of challenges onto the band musically, they’re really looking forward to pushing their artistic boundaries and ringing in 2018 with a bang.

Even more important, Aqueous is eager to play a hometown set in Buffalo. The band has been touring all over the country for the better half of this past year, but there is no place quite like home. Gantzer shares, “This city has so much love for us and has supported us on a really profound level at every turn. We’re coming into this gig with true gratitude and a mission to deliver in a big way at a venue that we all grew up seeing our favorite bands perform at.”

Locals Lazlo Hollyfeld who have memorably covered LCD Soundsystem, The Talking Heads and more will provide support in what should be an awesome New Year’s Eve celebration.

Tickets for Aqueous’ NYE bash at Hometown Ballroom are $20 in advance and are still available here.