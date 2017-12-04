Another Pats Game, Another Loss

The Bills actually looked pretty good… for the first 7 minutes of the game. Let’s face it, nobody thought there was even a prayer of winning this game and if a couple more bounces had gone our way, it may have even been closer! If you want to talk about moral victories, you can cite the Bills only being down 9-3 at the half. The Patriots came out of the locker-room, analyzed what they needed to fix, and then proceeded to roll over the Bills like they always do. With the playoffs all but a distant memory, it’s time to sit Tyrod the rest of the way. I mean come on folks, a QB who doesn’t know how to throw a ball is still guiding this team?!
The Bills are drafting a QB in the 1st round next year so why not just get a better draft pick while also finding out if Petermen can at least be a back-up in this league. I have no idea which team’s offense is more anemic, the Sabres or the Bills. The entire Sabres organization is a total embarrassment as they have completely forgotten how to score a goal. The Bills, on the other hand, are stuck in the dark ages while trying to win games with a QB who cannot pass for more than 100 yards in an outing.
Chances are, Buffalo will beat the Colts and the Dolphins at home and then get another dose of reality when they visit New England in 3 weeks. The one thing I hope for (but will never happen) is payback to Gronkowksi for basically committing a criminal act on the field. He says he was being held so he goes out and purposely head-shots Tre while giving him a concussion?! Anything short of a 2 game suspension will be a total disgrace but I wouldn’t be shocked if all he got was a meaningless fine. Stay classy New England, stay classy…