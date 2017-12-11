Ah youth! The exciting Dover Quartet returns to Buffalo, Tuesday night at Kleinhans (students free)

THE BASICS: The Dover Quartet (2 violins, viola, cello) performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall, located at 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201 (where Richmond, North, and Porter meet). A pre-concert talk with the artists will take place at 7:15. Tickets are $25 (at the door or at bflochambermusic.org). Students with ID are admitted free.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Winning the prestigious bi-ennial Cleveland Quartet Award for 2016-2018, last spring the Dover Quartet came to UB (as reported in BuffaloRising) and I remember telling people afterwards: “I’ve got to tell Clementina Fleshler (of the Buffalo Chamber Music Society) about this group.”

Imagine my delight last spring when a few weeks later the 2017-2018 schedule for the BCMS was announced and it turns out they knew all along what everyone else was buzzing about.

Everyone else? Yes, they’re the Cleveland Quartet Award winner for the 2016-18 seasons, and the Dover Quartet (Joe Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Milena Pajaro-Van De Stadt, viola; and Camden Shaw, cello) was also awarded the Avery Fisher Career Grant in March 2017.

It’s always fun to ask groups how they named themselves, and it turns out that since they all met at the Curtis Institute of Music, their name pays tribute to the song “Dover Beach” by fellow Curtis alum Samuel Barber.

Tuesday night’s program will offer three works, including Richard Danielpour’s “Four Miniatures for String Quartet.” Like many other Baby-boomer composers, Danielpour used to compose thorny “academic” pieces, but rejected that style in the late 1980s in favor of more “accessible” music, even citing The Beatles as one of his inspirations. For an example of Danielpour’s music, listen to his “Adagio, cantabile“.

Also on the program is Tchaikovsky’s “Quartet No. 1 in D major, Op. 11” (which includes the famous “Andante Cantabile“)

And, they’ll play music by Hungarian 20th century composer Bela Bartók, his Quartet No. 1, Op. 7. You can listen to an historic recording here.

The Buffalo Chamber Music Society concert series is one of the best bargains in town where you can hear world class performers for $25 a ticket, much less if you buy a season’s subscription, and, of course, free for students with ID. Yes, it’s a school night, but given the youth and personality of the performers, it would be a shame for young area string players to miss this one.

Photos: Carlin Ma