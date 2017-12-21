A Buffalo Winter

After posting Stephen Powell’s “winter” video, I received an email from Terry J. Fisher, Partner/President of Full Circle Studios, LLC, who told me that he wanted to share his own version of a “winter” video.
In Terry’s video, there’s a lot more popping color, as well as a few lively action shots (joggers, dogs playing, etc.). It’s a different way to capture the essence of winter, which is wonderful, because everyone sees the winter season through different eyes. Those who embrace winter will be able to relate to this lighthearted romp in the snow.
Remember, there’s no such thing as “bad winter weather”, only “poor wardrobe decisions”.
Newell Nussbaumer is ‘queenseyes’ – Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world’s largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.