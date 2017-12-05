A Buffalo Supermoon Photo Draws National Attention

Buffalo’s supermoon is making the media rounds. A photo of the larger than life moon, with the Liberty Tower in the foreground, has shown up in papers from California to NY. This particular image was broadcasted on NBC News, along with a number of other supermoon shots from around the country. The caption on the NBC News site reads, “Only Supermoon of 2017 Lights Up The World’s Best-Known Landmarks”.
The brilliant moon was the talk of the town the other night, as it loomed overhead. The night’s sky was a tad hazy, which gave earth’s satellite an eerie glow. There were some pretty dramatic shots taken of the moon, but the Buffalo image is one of the best, if not the best. It is interesting to note that, if you look closely, one of the statues of liberty is currently being restored (see here)
The photo was captured by Julio Cortez | AP