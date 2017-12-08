8 New Start-Ups Looking for 17 Full Time Positions

On Wednesday, January 3, eight new start-ups will be moving into 43North incubator spaces within the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. It’s an exciting time for these start-ups, because they will be securing prime space to conduct business. That means that they will also have the ways and the means to hire additional staff.
Currently, between the eight start-ups, 17 full time jobs are being posted at 43North’s Startup Job Board, including positions in the areas of sales, marketing, engineering, and operations. There are additional Buffalo startup jobs to check out on the site, so be sure to pay a visit.
Following are 43North’s Year-4 Winning Companies that will be moving into the incubator spaces:
Get connected: 43North Incubator | 640 Ellicott St., Suite 108 | Buffalo, NY 14203